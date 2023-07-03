Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $120,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 199,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Buckle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Buckle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after acquiring an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE opened at $34.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.06. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKE. UBS Group began coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

