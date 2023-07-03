Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $17.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $465.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,013.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Garrett Ferencz acquired 4,944 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,976.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,013.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

