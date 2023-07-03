Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 91.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NNI opened at $96.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.81. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 55.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.67 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

