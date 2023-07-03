956 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 956 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $157.77 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.82.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

