Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129 in the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

