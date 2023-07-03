Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 511 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 261,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cogent Communications by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 184,065 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $649,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,907. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of CCOI opened at $67.29 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,700.08%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

