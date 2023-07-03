Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Trinseo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Price Performance

TSE stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $445.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Trinseo Profile

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Further Reading

