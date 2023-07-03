Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 558 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Avis Budget Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $228.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.76. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.39.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.86.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

