8,962 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. APi Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in APi Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 169,647 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 931,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in APi Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in APi Group by 489.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APG shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

