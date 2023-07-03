Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $200,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 305.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

International Game Technology stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.88. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

