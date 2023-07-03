Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Redfin comprises approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

