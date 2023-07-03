Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Position Boosted by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 288,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 144,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 582,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $37.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $65.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,836 shares of company stock valued at $154,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

