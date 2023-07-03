Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.1 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,184.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $615.54 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,248.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,166.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.