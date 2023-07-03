19,897 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $7,880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $17,607,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $12,649,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

