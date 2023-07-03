Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. OFG Bancorp accounts for about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $164.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

