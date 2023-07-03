Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 13,087 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. W&T Offshore accounts for approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 65,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 571.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 139,619 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 318.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $8.20 to $7.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

WTI stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $566.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.95. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 735.09% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $131.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

