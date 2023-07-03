Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Yext accounts for about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 492,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,498,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 474,897 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Yext Stock Performance

Yext Profile

Shares of Yext stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

