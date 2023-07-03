Melfa Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,546 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $145,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

