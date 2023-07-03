Melfa Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $17.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.