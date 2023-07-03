BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Stock Position Raised by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BKN opened at $11.63 on Monday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

