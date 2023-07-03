Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $46.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

