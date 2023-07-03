Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 5,222 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 102,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 165,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $72.78 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

