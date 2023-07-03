Lynch Asset Management Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

