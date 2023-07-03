Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 4,240 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,096,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after buying an additional 503,466 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,507,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 132,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 112,794 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.