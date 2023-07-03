Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after acquiring an additional 777,678 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

