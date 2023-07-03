Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $188.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $189.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.96 and its 200-day moving average is $171.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.54.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

