Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

