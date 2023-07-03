Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 2.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $537,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC opened at $226.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.02 and its 200-day moving average is $224.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

