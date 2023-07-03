Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 4,067 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $173.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.89.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.77.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

