Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $240.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.08. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.