Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.22 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.



