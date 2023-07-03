PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lowered by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.22 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.