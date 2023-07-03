JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $480.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.73. The stock has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.