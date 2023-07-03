Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,566,516,000 after buying an additional 414,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $480.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $483.72 and a 200-day moving average of $489.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

