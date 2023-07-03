US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Up 69.0% in June

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

