Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Tantech alerts:

Tantech Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.65 on Monday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Tantech Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.