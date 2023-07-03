Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.65 on Monday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
