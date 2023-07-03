Short Interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Drops By 40.2%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunworks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 332,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 33.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 189,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 359,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUNW shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Sunworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.

Featured Articles

