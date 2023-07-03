TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGYU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGYU – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

TLGY Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLGYU opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. TLGY Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

