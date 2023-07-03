Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Trinity Biotech Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.95 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
