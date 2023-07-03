Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.95 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

