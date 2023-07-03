Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tarena International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of -0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

