Compound Price Up 68.7% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $61.37 or 0.00200557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 68.7% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $475.54 million and approximately $231.69 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00052209 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032055 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,748,664 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,748,473.57553107 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 64.98476337 USD and is up 22.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $265,593,708.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.