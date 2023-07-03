Nano (XNO) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $97.69 million and $1.57 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,600.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00357870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.00947235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00552820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00065088 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00153777 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

