Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Grows By 38.0%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.29 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.36.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

