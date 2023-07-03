SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 33.9% in June

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 0.7 %

SaverOne 2014 stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.93. SaverOne 2014 has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

About SaverOne 2014

(Free Report)

Further Reading

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.