SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 33.9% in June

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 0.7 %
SaverOne 2014 stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.93. SaverOne 2014 has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.
About SaverOne 2014
