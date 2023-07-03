Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0516 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $295.62 million and $13.53 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,960.62 or 0.06407174 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00032165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05147896 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,740,227.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.