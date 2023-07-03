Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Up 61.5% in June

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV opened at $10.32 on Monday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

