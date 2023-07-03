Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Springwater Special Situations

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 448,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Springwater Special Situations Trading Up 93.0 %

Springwater Special Situations stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Springwater Special Situations has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

