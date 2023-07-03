Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rises By 33.6%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,900 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 327,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $30,002.48. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $962,146.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,275.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $30,002.48. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,146.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,104 shares of company stock worth $369,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 34.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 150,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.