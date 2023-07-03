Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Update

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 181,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Talis Biomedical Stock Up 2.1 %

TLIS stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 3,439.75%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 36.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

