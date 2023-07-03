Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Update

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 181,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Talis Biomedical Stock Up 2.1 %
TLIS stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.20.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 3,439.75%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talis Biomedical
Talis Biomedical Company Profile
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talis Biomedical
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
- Pure Storage is Pure Gold for Customers and Investors
- AI-Powered Lemonade Squeezing Out Sweet Growth
- Try These 2 Stocks to Play the Wheat Rally
- Will Consumer Discretionary Continue Defying The Doubters In Q3?
Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.