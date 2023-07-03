Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Reaches $903,479.66

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $903,479.66 and $10,933.71 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,605.45 or 1.00016789 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00177166 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,757.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.